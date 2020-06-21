7314 Kentucky 144, John McBride, garage, $14,500
3949 Little Bluestem, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,863 square feet
6840 Creekville Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
6281 Little Hickory Road, Connor Homes, single-family home, 3,477 square feet
2370 Stone Crest Lane, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 4,173 square feet
8642 Sawmill Road, Lee Miller Construction, single-family home, 2,856 square feet
455 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity, single-family home, 1,200 square feet
2280 Tamarack Road, 65,700-square-foot addition to Apollo High School, $11.4 million
410 Kentucky 1554, Matt Fulkerson, garage, $8,600
3400 Arlington Drive, JRJ Construction, garage, $28,000
3327 Wood Spring Court, Jeremy Bennett, garage, $22,873
6481 Ditto Road, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $62,752
5827 Millers Mill Road, Jeremy Travis, in-ground pool, $36,131
4741 Windstone Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground pool, $42,400
