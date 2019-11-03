The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24:
2230 Black Oak Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,224 square feet.
4418 Kentucky 554, Q&S Enterprises Inc. Construct youth activities building, $207,561.
2542 Westwood Ave., Nicaela Dominguez Hernandez. Construct a covered front porch on a mobile home, $300.
3928 Cross Creek Trail, Judd Construction. Construct a rear covered porch, $11,000.
1510 Center St., Disaster Team Inc. Rafter repair on storm-damaged home, $3,475.22.
129 W. 22nd St., Wayne's Custom Building. Construct a bedroom/bathroom addition, $45,000.
2837 Brooks Parkway, Mike Lewis & Remodeling LLC. Remodel - moving second-floor closet to additional bedroom upstairs, $3,000.
3857 Kentucky 54, Hagan Construction of Owensboro. Demo a wall and place a laminated beam with support, $15,000.
750 Salem Drive, Lanham Bros. General Contractors. Renovation for second-floor clinic, $13,000.
838 Industrial Drive, Envision Contractors LLC. Remodel offices, $88,250.
1170 Ewing Road, Hartz Contracting. Add interior walls in storage area, $218,100.
12515 Floral Road, Steven Johnson. Construct a detached P/F building, $21,728.21.
