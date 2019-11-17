The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:
1808 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,845 square feet.
5717 Jack Hinton Road, Payne Construction-John Payne. Construct a single-family residence, 3,101 square feet.
6501 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,898 square feet.
618 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,193 square feet.
7001 McPherson Road, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 1,705 square feet.
1691 Yelvington-Knottsville Road, Robert and Susan Gaddis. Install double-wide manufactured home, $50,960.
4700 Lonesome Pine Trail, $39,520. Install single-wide manufactured home, $39,520.
3080 Highland Pointe Drive, Koorsen Fire & Security. Hood suppression only, $2,839.
4333 Springhill Drive, Kentucky Building Systems. Finish out Remax office, suite 102, $55,000.
4301 Windy Hollow Road, Faulk and Fosters-Rob Mears. Antenna modification on cell tower, $16,000.
519 Byers Ave. W., George Richeson. Construct a detached P/F storage building, $15,000.
315 Hill Bridge Road, Bobbi Kenady. Construct an attached garage, $20,000.
2 Becks Landing, Ben Miller. Construct an addition to attached garage, $10,000.
7731 Knottsville-Mt. Zion Road, Vince Nealen. Interior remodel, $25,000.
1435 W. Third St., John Storm. Replace damaged drywall from fire in basement stairway area, $300.
3709 Lucky Debonair Court, Lori Davis. Construct a bedroom/bathroom addition, $30,000.
2746 Settles Road, Mike Lewis Building. Remodel porch and expand three bedrooms, add sunroom addition and add 10 feet to detached garage, $60,000.
3402 Monticello Drive, Rodney Vanover. Construct carport addition to detached garage, $19,000.
3952 Krystal Lane, Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a detached P/F building, $13,987.
2610 Concord Terrace, Kenneth Ray Leonard. Construct a 32' x 32; post frame garage, $18,900.
3374 Pleasant Valley Road, JMJ Construction inc. Rebuild fire damaged detached garage, $99,700.
2723 Chatham Lane, Jim and Karen French. Construct a detached P/F building, $22,000.
2750 High Pass Pointe, Sweetwater Pools. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $39,000.
