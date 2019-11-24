The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:
6270 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
4712 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,069 square feet.
2400 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,632 square feet.
6664 U.S. 231, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 4,042 square feet.
12061 Fullenwider Road, Martha Pullin. Replace an old mobile home with newer mobile home, $41,600.
2608 Westwood Ave., Ursula Y.S. Garcia. Install mobile home, $41,600.
1690 Roosevelt Road, Apex Renovation Co. LLC. Convert existing/attached pergola to a storage area, $5,000.
1911 Eaton Ave., Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling LLC. Interior remodel for under cabinet lighting pendants, $5,000.
3628 War Admiral Drive, Hayden Construction Co. Inc. Construct a living room addition and some interior remodeling, $74,000.
2129 S. Stratford Drive, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling LLC. Interior remodel and add lights, $6,000.
101 Plum St., Scott Gammenthaler. Remodel unit A of a duplex, $1,000.
512 Triplett St., Shawn Hale. Remodel car sales office, $19,950.
5000 Frederica St., Kindwell Enterprises LLC. Remodel restaurant tenant space in the mall, suite D8, $300.
931 Wing Ave., Allied Contractors LLV. Process expansion, $50,000.
121 Woods Road, AT&T Leasehold - Shirah & Co. LLC. Upgrade equipment on an existing cell tower, $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.