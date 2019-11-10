The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:
4017 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family home, 2,451 square feet.
1575 Stinnett Road, Homes by Mattingly C.M. Construct a single-family home, 3,381 square feet.
1508 Hathaway St., Habitat for Humanity. Construct a single-family residence, 1,440 square feet.
33 Stone Creek Park, David Clark Builders LLC. Construct a patio cover on a detached garage, $20,000.
9800 Kentucky 764, Building by Wayne Baker. Complete house remodel, $80,000.
3831 Hillcrest Drive, Phil Benningfield. Construct a front covered porch, $2,200.
4902 Graham Lane, Keith Wiltfang. Construct a front porch addition, $1,000.
809 W. Third St., Jehu Thames. Construct a storage addition to pole barn, $200.
820 W. Second St., David Haynes. Install plywood/steel, $200.
225 St. Ann St., CKEM LLC. Adding brick veneer and windows to facade, $14,000.
7493 Monarch Road, Victoria Cernius. Construct a detached P/F storage building, $9,700.
1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Constructing. North parking lot expansion, $254,991.
