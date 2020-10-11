The following building permits were issued last week:
2230 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,591 square feet
2316 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,273 square feet
3946 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,204 square feet
2231 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,852 square feet
5151 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,795 square feet
1929 McCreary Ave., CR Contracting, two-story addition to a house, 2,397 square feet
2620 Kentucky 81, Hartz Contracting, Martin Lanham, remodel offices, $177,867
