The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:
5675 Locust Lane, KSB II. Construct a single-family residence, 2,852 square feet.
5227 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,735 square feet.
9122 Parks Road, Hill Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,024 square feet.
4743 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 square feet.
2355 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,888 square feet.
3361 London Pike Road, Nick and Erica Selby. Construct a single-family residence, 5,181 square feet.
2331 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
1632 Payne Ave., Habitat for Humanity. Construct a single-family residence, 1,072 square feet.
6818 Creekview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,359 square feet.
4316 Landsdowne N., Glenn Payne. Construct a single-family residence, 1,809 square feet.
3620 Edna Court, Donnie Hagan. Construct a 5-plex, building A, $400,000.
3620 Edna Court, Donnie Hagan. Construct a 5-plex, building B, $400,000.
7861 Haynes Station Road, Betty Edge. Place a new single wide mobile home, $20,930.
2134 Carpenter Drive, Theresa Mercker. Replacing drywall on damaged walls, $3,000.
5851 Wayne Bridge Road, Dozark Contracting. Construct a living room and master bedroom addition, $82,000.
1327 Gardendale, Judy Anderson. Foundation for future room addition, $2,000.
2524 Hackberry Court, Kenneth Caselden. Rear deck extension around above-ground pool, $6,000.
605 Greenbriar St., Jackie Espinoza. Construct a bedroom addition on back of house, $5,600.
6323 Kentucky 144, Taylor Belcher. Construct a detached pole barn and screen porch, $21,500.
2592 Burton Road, Stephen Rhodes. Construct a detached p/f building, $14,000.
701 E. Ninth St., Hayden Construction Inc. Foundation only for outpatient clinic, $30,000.
