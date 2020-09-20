The following building permits were issued last week:
9947 McCamish Road, Morris Custom Finishes, single-family home, 2,650 square feet
11802 Kentucky 764, Connor Homes, single-family home, 4,585 square feet
6355 Springwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 4,373 square feet
2385 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet
2387 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet
3965 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,419 square feet
2150 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,165 square feet
4154 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,356 square feet
2646 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet
4069 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,013 square feet
4077 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,661 square feet
2647 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,591 square feet
2270 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,025 square feet
3558 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,468 square feet
2508 Longshot Cove, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,304 square feet
3620 Edna Court, Hagan Construction, two duplexes, 2,640 square feet each
3000 Alvey Park Drive W., Hayden Construction, finish out a medical office, $85,000
8919 Old Hartford Road, Cavanaugh Pool, Spa & Patio, in-ground pool, $30,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.