The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:
11281 Kentucky 662, JRJ Construction, Construct a single-family residence, 2,230 square feet.
5231 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,672 square feet.
2366 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,033 square feet.
4002 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,390 square feet.
6479 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,860 square feet.
2673 Bell Road, Donald Basham. Construct a single-family residence, 4,594 square feet.
4751 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 square feet.
601 Innovative Way, Ben Scheuring. Install door and platform, $25,000.
4800 Frederica St., Coupe Construction Co. Remodel partial restaurant, $283,209.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 201-208. KPASSA Keystone LLC. Repair fire-damaged apartments (201-208), $159,000.
405 W. Legion Blvd. (Building A), Greg Raque. Repair egress stairs and landings for building A, $20,000.
3922 Krystal Lane, Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a detached PF building, $5,800.
