The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
4025 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
6483 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,829 square feet.
4767 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,812 square feet.
2334 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 square feet.
4009 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,666 square feet.
11890 Young Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,267 square feet.
1805 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,596 square feet.
2450 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,165 square feet.
1875 Old Calhoun Road, Phillip Crabtree. Construct two storage warehouses, $124,000.
4122 Fox Run Lane, Dozark Contracting LLC. Full interior remodel, remove wall top, open up main level, add wall for closet and mudroom, $75,000.
1750 Antler Ave., Brian Piper. Construct a bedroom addition, remodel garage, and create access to new bedroom, $20,000.
2535 Iroquois Drive, George and Brenda Riddle. Rebuild front porch cover, $4,000.
1922 Lexington Ave., Silverhawk Builders. Construct a kitchen and porch addition, $105,000.
2028 Clinton Place W., Prestigious Contracting LLC. Construct an interior closet where old fireplace was removed, $3,000.
818 E. Fourth St., Noles Maintenance Services. Replace frame around windows; repair damaged areas from water leaks, $2,800.
10855 Indian Hill Road, James Fitzgerald. Construct a detached P/F building, $9,000.
3837 Keller Road, Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a detached P/F building, $19,899.
10506 U.S. 431, LaVega West. Construct a detached P/F building, $17,730.
