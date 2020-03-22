The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25
6861 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,382 square feet.
3921 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,539 square feet.
2324 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,613 square feet.
2336 Ottawa Drive. Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,613 square feet.
2330 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,829 square feet.
2391 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,826 square feet.
4674 Breezy Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 square feet.
2400 Hillbrooke Parkway, RBE Construction & Remodeling, Bathroom remodel, $15,000.
608 Crittenden St., Ferman Burnette LLC, Replace upper deck, joists, deck and board and guard rails, $8,000.
31 Stone Creek Park, John Louks Remodeling upgrade portion of an existing basement, $2,500.
5060 King Road, Judd Construction. Construct a room addition, $200,000.
2816 Veach Road, Building 1, next to pharmacy, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling LLC. Remodel existing office, $65,000.
4167 Kentucky 554, James D. Warner Construction Inc. Interior remodel of single-family residence, $85,000.
11610 Floral Road, James Hall. Construct a bed, bath and closet addition on existing residence, $17,500.
3099 Taylor Road W., Wes McCoy. Construct a detached P/F building with covered porch, $20,000.
10531 Parks Road, Brett Williamson, Construct a detached P/F building, $17,000.
2103 Griffith Place W., Mike Lewis Building. Construct a detached carport, $15,000.
1591 Barclay Ave., Premier Construction Services. Construct a wood framed detached garage with a breezeway, $45,000.
2516 Westwood Ave., Andy Owen. Construct a detached P/F building, $10,000.
