The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:
3837 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,197 square feet.
2383 Stone Crest Lane, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 6,180 square feet.
3842 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,349 square feet.
7068 Kentucky 144, Joseph Mayfield. Finish construction on a single-family residence, $9,000.
4730 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
2460 Kraus Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,812 square feet.
3100 Airpark Drive, Ben Hartz. Construct a skilled training center addition, $138,850.
401 Bolivar St., Jeffco Construction. Remodel retail/office, $15,000.
6342 Autumn Valley Trace, Dunn-Rite Flooring. Construct a sunroom addition, $42,000.
4531 Kentucky 54, Clayton Contracting. Finish out and expand suite office space, $6,000.
1901 Ragu Drive, Norman King Electric Inc. Construct an east service addition, $100,000.
2008 Ghee Ave., Disaster Team Inc. Repair floor joist after water damage, $14,500.
9427 Kentucky 95, Randall Montgomery. Construct a detached P/F building and convert attached garage to expand living, $60,000.
10671 Indian Hill Road, James Higdon Jr. Construct a detached P/F building, $17,000.
2203 Pin Oak Drive, DeWayne Jackson. Construct a detached P/F building, $18,000.
4030 King Road, Maurice Pool & Spas. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $51,940.
