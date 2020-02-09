The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7:
4770 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,812 square feet.
2250 Deer Valley Blvd., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,606 square feet.
2372 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,573 square feet.
2370 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,150 square feet.
113 Sycamore St., Angie Mireles. Rebuild existing front porch, $1,000.
319 Plum St., Angie Mireles. Residential remodel-repairing walls and ceiling, $7,000.
2523 Browns Valley Redhill Maxwell Road, Ken Croft. Convert former hunting club to residence, $20,000.
4700 Kentucky 56, Hartz Contracting. Office expansion and remodel, $1,082,506.
338 Washington Ave., Disaster Team Inc. Repair fire damage in pit room, $75,000.
