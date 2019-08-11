The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 17 to July 23:
2653 Dellwood Valey Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
6505 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,615 square feet.
4799 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,213 square feet.
603 J.R. Miller Blvd., John Smith. Construct a single-family residence studio, 320 square feet.
5494 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 2,722 square feet.
1710 Starlite Drive, Vince Montgomery. Lot 3 parking lot expansion, $107,000.
103 Ewing Road, Jeanette Frasure. Construct a rear covered deck addition, $1,390.
1629 Creek Haven Loop, Wayne's Custom Building. Construct a sunroom addition, $36,000.
4244 Ryeland Point, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a sunroom addition, $11,500.
722 W. Byers Ave., Hayden Construction Co. Inc. Remodel medical offices; move walls, $200,000.
3000 Frederica St., Building by Wayne Baker. Remodel room 208, $12,000.
425 E. 18th St. Care Net Owensboro. Construct an addition (medical office) and remodel, $140,000.
9248 Kentucky 54, Marvin Holton. Add 30 feet to an existing garage, $12,000.
5330 Kentucky 142, Josh Kittinger. Construct a post frame garage, $70,000.
1822 McCreary Ave., Tri-State Pools Excavating. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $58,5000.
3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Hayden Construction. Occupancy change B to M suite 4, $4,000.
