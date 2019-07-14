The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 19 to July 25:
2634 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,593 square feet.
6865 Creekview Court East, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
2610 Calumet Trace, Ross Dress for Less. Furniture fixture installation, $45,000.
Rick Ferguson, 2885 W. Parrish Ave. Install a temporary tent for seasonal fireworks, 400 square feet.
2630 Frederica St., Marvin's Fireworks. Install a temporary tent for seasonal fireworks, 8,400 square feet.
4601 Harbor Hills Trace, Del Willis. Construct a carport addition on the north end of the detached garage, $8,000.
810 Dornell St., JRJ Construction. Construct a bedroom addition, $25,000.
6100 Kentucky 144, JRJ Construction. Construct a rear covered patio, $15,000.
6416 Walnut Court, Aron Wallace. Construct a front pergola on house, $400.
100 W. Third St., The Malcolm Bryant Cooperation. Combine suite 305 and suite 306 B, $8,250.
1716 Scherm Road, Hayden Construction. Construct an addition (office) and relocate storage building, $80,000.
3436 London Pike, Graber Post Buildings. Construct a post frame garage, $26,000.
9044 Miller Murphy Road, John and Charlotte Hay. Construct a detached P/F building, $12,943.
4136 Wood Trace, Professional Pool Service Inc. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $35,900.
4308 Scotty Lane, Maurice Pools and Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool $33,284.
4333 Springhill Drive, Ernie Salisbury. Construct an office building (shell only) $168,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.