The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17:
6496 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,615 square feet.
2343 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,829 square feet.
2638 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,046 square feet.
1901 Whispering Meadows, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,805 square feet.
2240 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,131 square feet.
2349 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,615 square feet.
2384 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting. Construct a single-family residence, 4,610 square feet.
8217 Crisp Road, Bryan Horn. Installing a single-wide mobile home, $2,000.
519 Locust St., Hartz Contracting. ADA ramp and minor site/building improvements, $224,819.
2508 Duke Drive, Building by Wayne Baker. Repair elevated sidewalk for second-floor apartments per engineered drawing, $30,000.
2405 Whirlaway Drive, Champion Windows. Construct a sunroom addition, $34,000.
3609 Aristides Drive, Champion Windows. Construct a sunroom addition, $33,000.
4421 Oakhurst Bend, David Bohannon. Expand and cover existing concrete patio, $14,000.
1813 Littlewood Drive, Kizer Construction. Installing soffit and false wall, $700.
2623 Winding Way, Thompson Tile and Trim. Create opening between living room and kitchen, $1,700.
38 Stone Creek Park, CR Contracting. Remodeling existing sunroom, $20,000.
1306 Marycrest Drive, John and Catherine Westendorf. Construct a bedroom/bathroom and 2-car garage addition; converting existing bedroom to closet, $80,000.
1718 Hall St., Glenn Payne. Repair rear wall from vehicle impact, $4,300.
6347 Spring Haven Trace, Diggers Inc. Construct a detached garage, $30,000.
2541 Woodland Drive, Patrick Bennett. Construct a storage building; no footing required, $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.