The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:
6503 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,967 square feet.
4733 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,793 square feet.
4033 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,961 square feet.
3080 Highland Pointe Drive, Ganaway Contracting Company. Construct a restaurant, $780,765.
2515 O'Bryan Blvd., Apt. C, Building by Wayne Baker. Repair vehicular damaged apartment, $10,000.
5010 Sturbridge Place, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a front porch addition, $5,600.
2012 Sunset Drive, Disaster Team. Repair fire damaged residence, $20,000.
2624 New Hartford Road, Holland General Contracting. Occupancy change from school to daycare, $5,000.
2924 Yosemite Drive, Erick Wettstain. Construct a detached P/F garage, $12,000.
520 Maple Heights Ave., Keith Spicer. Construct a detached P/F garage, $12,000.
4320 Peppermill Court, Lowell Lloyd. Construct a detached garage per P/F/ KRC code, $21,500.
6824 U.S. 231, Michael and Kelly Worth. Construct a detached garage, $25,000.
2708 Chatham Lane, Professional Pool Service Inc. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $26,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.