The following building permits were issued last week:
1110 W. 11th St., Trinidad Gonzalez, single-family home, 1,501 square feet
2177 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,619 square feet
6641 Summit Drive, JMJ Custom Homes, single-family home, 6,374 square feet
6472 Boston Spur Road, Morris Custom Finishes, single-family home, 3,160 square feet
6833 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,208 square feet
3633 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,073 square feet
4701 Kentucky 2830, Castlen Steel, four additions, each costing $130,000
4970 Ridge Creek Road, Kyle Gorman, in-ground pool, $76,000
2254 Meadow Hill Lane, Sean Bruton, in-ground pool, $52,680
2042 Whispering Meadows, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $73,000
6755 Lyddane Bridge Road, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $56,000
