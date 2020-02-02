6825 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,867 square feet.
2373 Stone Valley Cove, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 7,045 square feet.
10723 Lafayette Drive, Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 1,957 square feet.
6352 Horrell Road, Larry Roberts. Construct a single-family residence, 2,000 square feet.
6352 Horrell Road, Larry Roberts. Construct a single-family residence, 2,964 square feet.
401 Bolivar St., Ted Lolley. Remodel retail office, $30,000.
1531 Copper Creek Drive, Tom Dunn. Bathroom remodel, adding knee wall, $3,000.
81 Woodford Ave., Randy Jones. Add room addition, $7,000.
1121 Industrial Drive, Martin Lanham-Hartz. Remodel and construct packing building, $4,253,375.
100 W. 18th St., William Buck. Construct a detached P/F building, $10,000.
