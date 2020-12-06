The story behind Tom Watson’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab begins in 1970.
Watson was 19, working two summer jobs to try to pay for college at the University of Kentucky.
He was majoring in electrical engineering.
“But I found out quickly that that wasn’t going to work for me,” he said. “I had no focus.”
The draft board sent him greetings from Uncle Sam that summer.
But Watson was rejected because he was overweight.
In September, he was operating a bulldozer, when it suddenly rolled over on him.
It was a moment that changed his life in more ways than one.
Watson lost his leg that day and spent 75 days in the hospital.
“I lost 100 pounds in the hospital,” he said recently. “But I quickly gained it back.”
Watson got a new leg in February and started working at Central Bank & Trust as a teller, making $64 a week — worth about $410 today — and had no insurance.
With the weight gain, his new leg no longer fit.
“I went to Nashville to work in a leg shop, hoping I could get a leg that way,” Watson said.
The first job didn’t pan out.
Then, Watson went to work with Ronnie Snell, who had 11 orthopedic shops in Tennessee and Kentucky.
“He could see more in me than I could see in myself,” Watson said.
With encouragement from Snell, he went on to graduate from Northwestern and began working with Snell again in Tennessee.
“He wanted one in Owensboro,” Watson said. “He finally opened it and handed me the keys in 1976. Then, he sold the company and they sold it again.”
In 1981, Watson and his wife, Barbara, bought the local office from Durr-Fillauer Medical.
And it became Tom Watson’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab.
In 1999, the Watsons opened a second location in Evansville, although Watson had been doing work there for a decade or more.
In 1988, he went to Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica with USAID to fit limbs for people who had lost theirs in the wars that ravaged those countries.
“It was a good thing to do,” Watson said. “I spent time in the jungle. There was a cease fire, but I kept hearing guns going off all around.”
He said, “I fitted 13 or 14 people and measured 16 to 18 more for limbs. It was a great experience.”
In the ‘70s, Watson played wheelchair basketball in Nashville on a team that made it to the national semi-finals.
And he worked at the 1996 Summer Paralympics Games in Atlanta.
“Today, limbs are high tech,” Watson said. “My first leg cost $3,800. Now, my foot costs $5,600.”
These days, he’s on the staff of five hospitals and has clients from as far north as Jasper, Indiana, as far west as Marion, Illinois, as far south as Hopkinsville and as far east as Breckinridge County.
“We have a lot of diabetes here that causes 70% of our amputations,” Watson said. “But I tell people that amputation isn’t an end. It’s a beginning.”
In November, he was elected to his third term as mayor of Owensboro.
The Amputation Coalition last year said there were 1.9 million Americans living with limb loss with 507 more people losing a limb every day.
That’s 185,000 amputations a year.
And the coalition says the number is expected to double by 2050.
The report said that 2,929 amputations were performed in Kentucky hospitals in 2014.
