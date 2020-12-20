The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11:

Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Noel Drywall LLC, 3764 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro

Country Roads Condominiums LLC, 4304 Wood Trace, Owensboro

BC Forward, Carmel, Indiana, temporary help

Swank Style & Boutique LLC, 6736 Barcroft, Owensboro

Beautiful Beast Grooming, 3854 Krystal Lane, Owensboro

Warex LLC, Evansville, commercial equipment

Coleman Commercial Properties LLC, 7055 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot

Broken Branch Tree Service LLC, 7340 Saur Road, Maceo

USAA Federal Savings Bank, San Antonio

Passport Health Plan of Molina Health, Long Beach, California

JQOL Inc., Indianapolis, engineering

National Billboard Group LLC, Coker Creek. Tennessee

Sweet Temptations by Victoria, 1085 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro

Ford Avenue Investments LLC, 611 Frederica St., Owensboro

DMK Development Group LLC, Louisville

N&G Legacy Estates LLC, Arnold, Missouri

Affordable Appliance Repair, 6472 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica

