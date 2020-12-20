The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11:
Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Noel Drywall LLC, 3764 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro
Country Roads Condominiums LLC, 4304 Wood Trace, Owensboro
BC Forward, Carmel, Indiana, temporary help
Swank Style & Boutique LLC, 6736 Barcroft, Owensboro
Beautiful Beast Grooming, 3854 Krystal Lane, Owensboro
Warex LLC, Evansville, commercial equipment
Coleman Commercial Properties LLC, 7055 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot
Broken Branch Tree Service LLC, 7340 Saur Road, Maceo
USAA Federal Savings Bank, San Antonio
Passport Health Plan of Molina Health, Long Beach, California
JQOL Inc., Indianapolis, engineering
National Billboard Group LLC, Coker Creek. Tennessee
Sweet Temptations by Victoria, 1085 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro
Ford Avenue Investments LLC, 611 Frederica St., Owensboro
DMK Development Group LLC, Louisville
N&G Legacy Estates LLC, Arnold, Missouri
Affordable Appliance Repair, 6472 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica
