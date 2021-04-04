The following business licenses were issued between March 22 and March 26:
Tammy Boarman, 3244 Spring Ridge Parkway, Owensboro, residential leasing
Diaz Rentals, Beaver Dam
Joseph Harper, 4161 Kentucky 554, Utica, professional and technical services
Joseph and Jean Wedding, 6585 Foster Road, Philpot, real estate leasing
Hagan Brothers Farm, 10291 Kentucky 764, Whitesville
M & M Properties KY LLC, 8825 Short Station Road, Philpot
Gene Vanover, 4201 Upper Spring Court, Owensboro, wholesaler
Snowy’s Shaved Ice, 2849 Tanglewood Drive, Owensboro
C W Contracting, 8529 Kentucky 81, Owensboro
Landmark Sprinkler Inc., Lexington
All The Smoke, 3417 Hawthorne Drive, Owensboro, tobacco store
Viskase Companies Inc., Lombard, Illinois, meat wholesaler
Doodlebug Foodmart, 3828 Edenberry Court, Owensboro
Hamilton’s Parts & Customs, 6714 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot
Steven Harralson, 4306 Edgewood Court, Owensboro, insurance
Jordan Pruden, 10720 Sauer Lane, Owensboro, landscaping
Alsup Lawn Care, 716 E. 19th St., Owensboro
Abnormal Security, San Francisco
Easler & White Mediversal Group, 922 Triplett St., Owensboro, physician’s office
NCH Management Systems Inc., Brea, California
Ferguson Enterprises LLC, Newport News, Virginia, heating and air conditioning wholesaler
Historical Conquest, Liberty, Missouri, educational support services
