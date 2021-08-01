The following business licenses were issued between July 19 and July 23:
Millennium Maintenance, 727 Ashland Ave., Owensboro, home and garden equipment
Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Atlanta
OCA LLC Cadillac, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro
Local Property Holdings LLC , Owensboro
Kentucky Grass Barbers, 1027 Venable Ave., Owensboro
Payne’s Insurance, 11468 Kentucky 764, Whitesville
Kaleidoscope Kids Physical Therapy, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro
McKenna Gough Nix Esthetics, Rockport, Indiana
Knott Bros. Enterprises LLC, 4318 Curdsville Delaware Road, Owensboro, grain farming
Split Oak Contracting Inc., Zebulon, Georgia
Russell & Russell LLP, 1630 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, building finishing contractors
Sumner and Sons Heating & Cooling, 9421 McCamish Road, Whitesville
Barron Realty Group LLC, 726 Harvard Drive, Owensboro
Denton Security LLC, 3503 Royal Drive, Owensboro
OpenFiber Kentucky Company LLC, Louisville, wireless telecommunication
Blue Bridge Homes LLC, 5215 Lanewood Drive, Owensboro
Thomilen J. Page Attorney At Law, 2549 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro
Spectrum Mid-America LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina, telecommunications
Kate & Waverly LLC, 1330 Waverly Place, Owensboro, interior design
Applied Digital Solutions Inc., Louisville
Road Runner, 302 Resolution Way, Owensboro, mobile food service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.