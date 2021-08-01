The following business licenses were issued between July 19 and July 23:

Millennium Maintenance, 727 Ashland Ave., Owensboro, home and garden equipment

Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Atlanta

OCA LLC Cadillac, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro

Local Property Holdings LLC , Owensboro

Kentucky Grass Barbers, 1027 Venable Ave., Owensboro

Payne’s Insurance, 11468 Kentucky 764, Whitesville

Kaleidoscope Kids Physical Therapy, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro

McKenna Gough Nix Esthetics, Rockport, Indiana

Knott Bros. Enterprises LLC, 4318 Curdsville Delaware Road, Owensboro, grain farming

Split Oak Contracting Inc., Zebulon, Georgia

Russell & Russell LLP, 1630 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, building finishing contractors

Sumner and Sons Heating & Cooling, 9421 McCamish Road, Whitesville

Barron Realty Group LLC, 726 Harvard Drive, Owensboro

Denton Security LLC, 3503 Royal Drive, Owensboro

OpenFiber Kentucky Company LLC, Louisville, wireless telecommunication

Blue Bridge Homes LLC, 5215 Lanewood Drive, Owensboro

Thomilen J. Page Attorney At Law, 2549 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro

Spectrum Mid-America LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina, telecommunications

Kate & Waverly LLC, 1330 Waverly Place, Owensboro, interior design

Applied Digital Solutions Inc., Louisville

Road Runner, 302 Resolution Way, Owensboro, mobile food service

