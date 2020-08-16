Business Licenses
The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7:
The Wayne Group LLC, 3601 Briarcliff Trace, Owensboro, residential leasing
Bank of England Mortgage, Little Rock, Arkansas
LRT Motor Co LLC, 2600 W. Fourth St., Owensboro
DeWayne’s Lawncare, 2903 Daviess St., Owensboro
Daviess County Security, 732 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro
Wilson Manufacturing Inc., Nancy
Ghostly Productions, 203 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, Halloween store
