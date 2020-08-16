Business Licenses

The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7:

The Wayne Group LLC, 3601 Briarcliff Trace, Owensboro, residential leasing

Bank of England Mortgage, Little Rock, Arkansas

LRT Motor Co LLC, 2600 W. Fourth St., Owensboro

DeWayne’s Lawncare, 2903 Daviess St., Owensboro

Daviess County Security, 732 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro

Wilson Manufacturing Inc., Nancy

Ghostly Productions, 203 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, Halloween store

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

