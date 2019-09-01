The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23:

Integrative Mental Health LLC, 1727 Sweeney St., Owensboro

Legend Painting Inc., Campbell, Ohio

Munters Corporation, Amesbury, Massachusetts, air-conditioning supply

Slinks Meat Wagon, Greenville

Pro Powerwashing Service, 6206 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro

J. Ranck Electric Inc., Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Plasma Biological Services, Memphis

Century Mortgage Co., Louisville

Herrick Company Inc., Lawrenceburg, water supply and irrigation systems

On Point...Nail Suite LLC, 5538 Mulberry Place, Owensboro, nail salon

G & W Construction Co. Inc., Morehead

