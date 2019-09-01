The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23:
Integrative Mental Health LLC, 1727 Sweeney St., Owensboro
Legend Painting Inc., Campbell, Ohio
Munters Corporation, Amesbury, Massachusetts, air-conditioning supply
Slinks Meat Wagon, Greenville
Pro Powerwashing Service, 6206 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro
J. Ranck Electric Inc., Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
Plasma Biological Services, Memphis
Century Mortgage Co., Louisville
Herrick Company Inc., Lawrenceburg, water supply and irrigation systems
On Point...Nail Suite LLC, 5538 Mulberry Place, Owensboro, nail salon
G & W Construction Co. Inc., Morehead
