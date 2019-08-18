The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9:
Owensboro Theatre Holdings LLC, Memphis
Premier Tox Laboratory, Lexington, medical supplies
Karen Mahoney, 605 McFarland Road, Utica, personal care
Stephanie Howe LLC, 920 Frederica St., Owensboro, mental health
Jung & Associates, 2006 Westview Drive, Owensboro, management consulting
NM Hair Vision, 5130 Diamond Drive, Owensboro, personal services
Mini-Max Information Systems Inc., Louisville, computer systems
Brittany Winn McKinley DMD PLLC, 2200 E Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Skechers USA Retail, Manhattan Beach, California
Alder, Orem, Utah, direct sales
HaulinJ LLC, 9140 Kentucky 405, Maceo, solid waste collection
Building Blocks Child Therapy Clinic, 724 Harvard Drive, Owensboro
Building Blocks Preschool, 724 Harvard Drive, Owensboro
WET, Sun Valley, California, water supply and irrigation
Gabijas Pohuj books, 121 E. Fifth St., Owensboro, direct sales
Hawkins Carpet Cleaning, 715 Lafayette Drive, Owensboro
Up Down Garage Doors, 4710 Farmview Drive, Owensboro
Gregory Electric Inc., Rockfield
Play Pros, Kokomo, Indiana, specialty trade contractors
Amanda Chapman, 4950 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, exam preparation and tutoring
T.E.C. Properties LLC, 1101 Wing Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing
Heritage Propco LLC, New York, New York, non-residential leasing
Simplicity Painting, 48 Lexon Lane, Utica
B & B Sandblasting Inc., Yorktown, Indiana
Refresh Refocus Read LLC, 2029 Bittel Road, Owensboro, exam preparation and tutoring
Startin5ive, 3524 Deer Trail, Owensboro, general freight hauling
TMI Contractors, Mount Vernon, Indiana
Advanced Healthcare Construction, Hilliard, Ohio
Shamrock Rentals LLC, 2943 Meadowland Drive, Owensboro
BEHJ Group Behavioral Health, Lewisport
