The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9:

Owensboro Theatre Holdings LLC, Memphis

Premier Tox Laboratory, Lexington, medical supplies

Karen Mahoney, 605 McFarland Road, Utica, personal care

Stephanie Howe LLC, 920 Frederica St., Owensboro, mental health

Jung & Associates, 2006 Westview Drive, Owensboro, management consulting

NM Hair Vision, 5130 Diamond Drive, Owensboro, personal services

Mini-Max Information Systems Inc., Louisville, computer systems

Brittany Winn McKinley DMD PLLC, 2200 E Parrish Ave., Owensboro

Skechers USA Retail, Manhattan Beach, California

Alder, Orem, Utah, direct sales

HaulinJ LLC, 9140 Kentucky 405, Maceo, solid waste collection

Building Blocks Child Therapy Clinic, 724 Harvard Drive, Owensboro

Building Blocks Preschool, 724 Harvard Drive, Owensboro

WET, Sun Valley, California, water supply and irrigation

Gabijas Pohuj books, 121 E. Fifth St., Owensboro, direct sales

Hawkins Carpet Cleaning, 715 Lafayette Drive, Owensboro

Up Down Garage Doors, 4710 Farmview Drive, Owensboro

Gregory Electric Inc., Rockfield

Play Pros, Kokomo, Indiana, specialty trade contractors

Amanda Chapman, 4950 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, exam preparation and tutoring

T.E.C. Properties LLC, 1101 Wing Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing

Heritage Propco LLC, New York, New York, non-residential leasing

Simplicity Painting, 48 Lexon Lane, Utica

B & B Sandblasting Inc., Yorktown, Indiana

Refresh Refocus Read LLC, 2029 Bittel Road, Owensboro, exam preparation and tutoring

Startin5ive, 3524 Deer Trail, Owensboro, general freight hauling

TMI Contractors, Mount Vernon, Indiana

Advanced Healthcare Construction, Hilliard, Ohio

Shamrock Rentals LLC, 2943 Meadowland Drive, Owensboro

BEHJ Group Behavioral Health, Lewisport

