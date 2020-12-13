The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4:

Dungarvin Kentucky LLC, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, family services

CDA Holdings, Livermore, non-residential leasing

Cabinet Outlet LLC, 1601 Triplett St., Owensboro

Alonso Construction, 1302 Wayside Drive W., Owensboro

Concrete Perfection LLC, Madisonville

GNC Holdings LLC, Pittsburgh, health food supplements

Kaysinger Custom Building & Construction, Hawesville

KT George Photography LLC, Philpot

American Tax Service LLC, 3149 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro

