The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4:
Dungarvin Kentucky LLC, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, family services
CDA Holdings, Livermore, non-residential leasing
Cabinet Outlet LLC, 1601 Triplett St., Owensboro
Alonso Construction, 1302 Wayside Drive W., Owensboro
Concrete Perfection LLC, Madisonville
GNC Holdings LLC, Pittsburgh, health food supplements
Kaysinger Custom Building & Construction, Hawesville
KT George Photography LLC, Philpot
American Tax Service LLC, 3149 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.