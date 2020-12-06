The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25:

Power Tech Electric Co. LLC, Leitchfield

Sparkle the Moment, 1301 Locust St., Owensboro, wedding, party and home decor

Syd’s Plants, 1517 Trinity Drive, Owensboro

Kentucky Cleaning Bros., 3600 Jefferson St., Owensboro

Elite BSC, 319 E. Second St., Owensboro, management services

Fortner Trucking LLC, 224 Wilder Drive, Owensboro

Party Ponies LLC, 1280 Gobler Ford Road, Lewisport

KnotHeads Custom Engraving, 1723 Windsor Ave., Owensboro

STH & Associates Inc., South Pittsburg, Tennessee, framing contractors

