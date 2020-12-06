The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25:
Power Tech Electric Co. LLC, Leitchfield
Sparkle the Moment, 1301 Locust St., Owensboro, wedding, party and home decor
Syd’s Plants, 1517 Trinity Drive, Owensboro
Kentucky Cleaning Bros., 3600 Jefferson St., Owensboro
Elite BSC, 319 E. Second St., Owensboro, management services
Fortner Trucking LLC, 224 Wilder Drive, Owensboro
Party Ponies LLC, 1280 Gobler Ford Road, Lewisport
KnotHeads Custom Engraving, 1723 Windsor Ave., Owensboro
STH & Associates Inc., South Pittsburg, Tennessee, framing contractors
