The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20:
ACDC Enterprises LLC, 1925 Village Run, Owensboro, residential leasing
Greater Owensboro Pediatric Dentist, 2816 Veach Road, Owensboro
Comfortech Heating & Cooling LLC, 212 Lafayette Drive, Owensboro
Major League Turf, 2265 Meadowhill Lane. Utica
