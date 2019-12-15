The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6:
Gilford & Sons Roofing LLC, Henderson
Blue Bridge Vinyl, Hartford, arts and crafts
La Veracruzana, 2229 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, restaurant
Madisonville Garage Doors of Owensboro, Evansville
Security Alarm Corporation, Salem, Illinois
Fuller Physical Therapy PLLC, Madisonville
BlueStream Professional Services LLC, Faribault, Minnesota
Hilton Employer Inc., Memphis, management consulting
QK4 Inc., Louisville, engineering services
Colonel Rentals LLC, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro
Advanced Electric, Leitchfield
