The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6:

Gilford & Sons Roofing LLC, Henderson

Blue Bridge Vinyl, Hartford, arts and crafts

La Veracruzana, 2229 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, restaurant

Madisonville Garage Doors of Owensboro, Evansville

Security Alarm Corporation, Salem, Illinois

Fuller Physical Therapy PLLC, Madisonville

BlueStream Professional Services LLC, Faribault, Minnesota

Hilton Employer Inc., Memphis, management consulting

QK4 Inc., Louisville, engineering services

Colonel Rentals LLC, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro

Advanced Electric, Leitchfield

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.