The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22:
Cleanslate Medical Group of Kentucky, Brentwood, Tennessee
Processing Payroll CA, Inc., Los Angeles
HCSG Staff Leasing Solutions LLC, Travelers Rest, South Carolina
Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution, Rosemont, Illinois
Shonna D. Galloway, 3040 Avenue of the Parks, Owensboro, property management
Central Fire Protection Co. Inc., Springfield, Ohio
IHOP #3687, Natchez, Mississippi
Wasabi 54, Duluth, Georgia
Burch Repair LLC, 11250 Kentucky 764, Whitesville, auto repair
Summit Properties & Development Co., Clarkston, Michigan
Midwest Golf & Turf LLC, Mason, Ohio
Newtech Systems Inc., Ashland, electrical contracting
Ace Air Conditioning Inc., Debary, Florida
