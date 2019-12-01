The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22:

Cleanslate Medical Group of Kentucky, Brentwood, Tennessee

Processing Payroll CA, Inc., Los Angeles

HCSG Staff Leasing Solutions LLC, Travelers Rest, South Carolina

Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution, Rosemont, Illinois

Shonna D. Galloway, 3040 Avenue of the Parks, Owensboro, property management

Central Fire Protection Co. Inc., Springfield, Ohio

IHOP #3687, Natchez, Mississippi

Wasabi 54, Duluth, Georgia

Burch Repair LLC, 11250 Kentucky 764, Whitesville, auto repair

Summit Properties & Development Co., Clarkston, Michigan

Midwest Golf & Turf LLC, Mason, Ohio

Newtech Systems Inc., Ashland, electrical contracting

Ace Air Conditioning Inc., Debary, Florida

