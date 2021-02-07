The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29:

Precision Interior Construction, 9680 Kentucky 764, Whitesville

Complete Comfort Heating & Cooling, Hartford

L. Brooke Matheny Morris, 1228 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, beauty salon

Valley Vapors Inc., 3118 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro

RNM Home Professionals, 4319 Kentucky 142, Philpot

Mux Inc., San Francisco, software publisher

Mirman Construction Co. Inc., Akron, Ohio

DC Lawns, 11877 Young Drive, Utica

Unum Group 1, Chattanooga, insurance agency

Strom Engineering Corporation, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Keith’s Lawn Service & Landscape, 6131 Kentucky 54, Philpot

HCCAK3 LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, real estate leasing

HCCAK2 LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park. Owensboro, real estate leasing

HCCAK1 LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, real estate leasing

Mowing & More LLC, 2019 Westview Drive, Owensboro

Golden Hour Flower LLC, 1735 Freeman Ave., Owensboro

The Mobile Meadow, 2425 Krauss Court, Owensboro, florist

Dog Trottin Good Time, 3848 Raintree Drive, Owensboro

Carolinas Construction Solutions LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina

Endurance Services Limited, Alpharetta, Georgia, consulting service

