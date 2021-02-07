The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29:
Precision Interior Construction, 9680 Kentucky 764, Whitesville
Complete Comfort Heating & Cooling, Hartford
L. Brooke Matheny Morris, 1228 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, beauty salon
Valley Vapors Inc., 3118 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro
RNM Home Professionals, 4319 Kentucky 142, Philpot
Mux Inc., San Francisco, software publisher
Mirman Construction Co. Inc., Akron, Ohio
DC Lawns, 11877 Young Drive, Utica
Unum Group 1, Chattanooga, insurance agency
Strom Engineering Corporation, Minnetonka, Minnesota
Keith’s Lawn Service & Landscape, 6131 Kentucky 54, Philpot
HCCAK3 LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, real estate leasing
HCCAK2 LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park. Owensboro, real estate leasing
HCCAK1 LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, real estate leasing
Mowing & More LLC, 2019 Westview Drive, Owensboro
Golden Hour Flower LLC, 1735 Freeman Ave., Owensboro
The Mobile Meadow, 2425 Krauss Court, Owensboro, florist
Dog Trottin Good Time, 3848 Raintree Drive, Owensboro
Carolinas Construction Solutions LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina
Endurance Services Limited, Alpharetta, Georgia, consulting service
