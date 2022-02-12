The following business licenses were issued this week:

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS, Springfield, Missouri, automotive parts & accessories stores

Sarah Jones, 316 Hale Ave. Apt. 37B, Owensboro, other individual & family services

Ruoff Mortgage, Fort Wayne, Indiana, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers

Crane Pro Service, Springfield, Ohio, overhead traveling crane, hoist, and monorail system manufacturing

Southern Indiana Tire Inc., Princeton, Indiana, other commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing

Mentor Management Inc., Edina, Minnesota, other management consulting service

Kentucky Wellness Group LLC, 4351 Saddlebrooke Trace, Owensboro

Sanford Frontiers, Fargo, North Dakota

Jordan Ford, 1711 McConnell Ave. Apt. 1, Owensboro, personal services

Prodigal Properties LLC, 9660 Herbert Rd., Whitesville, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Cyrus Realty LLC, Bardstown, lessors of other real estate property

John Ebelhar Construction & Remodeling, 3121 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, speciality trade contractors

Grand Industrial LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, industrial building construction

Industrial Serice of Ohio, Whitestown, Indiana, building equipment contractors

Poultry Services LLC, Island, agriculture

Carter Lawn Management LLC, 3562 Cannonade Loop N., Owensboro, landscaping services

Venture Construction Company, Norcross, Georgia, commercial and institutional building construction

Total Residential Maintenance Inc., Evansville, Indiana, plumbing, heating, and air-condition contractors

New Life Lawn & Landscape, 2700 Wimsatt Ct., Owensboro, landscaping services

Long John Silvers, Louisville, limited-service restaurants

CBB Technology Solutions LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, computer systems design service

Berko Wild, 3750 Ralph Ave. Apt. 435, Owensboro, mobile food service

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.