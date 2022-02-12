The following business licenses were issued this week:
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS, Springfield, Missouri, automotive parts & accessories stores
Sarah Jones, 316 Hale Ave. Apt. 37B, Owensboro, other individual & family services
Ruoff Mortgage, Fort Wayne, Indiana, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
Crane Pro Service, Springfield, Ohio, overhead traveling crane, hoist, and monorail system manufacturing
Southern Indiana Tire Inc., Princeton, Indiana, other commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing
Mentor Management Inc., Edina, Minnesota, other management consulting service
Kentucky Wellness Group LLC, 4351 Saddlebrooke Trace, Owensboro
Sanford Frontiers, Fargo, North Dakota
Jordan Ford, 1711 McConnell Ave. Apt. 1, Owensboro, personal services
Prodigal Properties LLC, 9660 Herbert Rd., Whitesville, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Cyrus Realty LLC, Bardstown, lessors of other real estate property
John Ebelhar Construction & Remodeling, 3121 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, speciality trade contractors
Grand Industrial LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, industrial building construction
Industrial Serice of Ohio, Whitestown, Indiana, building equipment contractors
Poultry Services LLC, Island, agriculture
Carter Lawn Management LLC, 3562 Cannonade Loop N., Owensboro, landscaping services
Venture Construction Company, Norcross, Georgia, commercial and institutional building construction
Total Residential Maintenance Inc., Evansville, Indiana, plumbing, heating, and air-condition contractors
New Life Lawn & Landscape, 2700 Wimsatt Ct., Owensboro, landscaping services
Long John Silvers, Louisville, limited-service restaurants
CBB Technology Solutions LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, computer systems design service
Berko Wild, 3750 Ralph Ave. Apt. 435, Owensboro, mobile food service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.