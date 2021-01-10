The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30:
GPS Physician Group P.C., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
Downey Professional Construction Co., Madisonville
German American Insurance Inc., Jasper, Indiana
New Pan Asian Inc., 2656 Frederica St., Owensboro
Perfection Heating & Air Conditioning, Evansville
