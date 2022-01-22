The following business licenses were issued this week:
Michael Philp Productions LLC, 3915 Shryock Ave., Owensboro, photography studio
Jenny Aldridge, 4620 Ben Head Road, Philpot, janitorial service
Bruce Malony Home Repair, 224 Abbie Ave., Owensboro
K & R Exteriors LLC, 1730 E. 18th St., Owensboro
Kuegel Lawn Service LLC, 6747 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro
Hinge Health Inc., San Francisco. Home health care
Saal Arms LLC, 6705 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, firearms manufacturing
Wax Works LLC, 325 E. Third St., Owensboro, video distribution
Numberpuppy LLC, 2513 Iroquois Drive, Owensboro, consulting
Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
R&B Electrical, Dixon
Balance, 2257 Canonero Loop, Owensboro, personal care services
Neighborhood Lawn Service, 1217 Farrier Place, Owensboro
Town and Country Lawncare, 1646 Springdale Drive, Owensboro
Zachary Fitness LLC, 1801 Cherokee Drive, Owensboro
Greenville Turf & Tractor Inc., Piedmont, South Carolina
Tcgmon LLC, 615 Amherst Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping
RH Environmental, Louisville
Hilltop Gunsmithing LLC, Calhoun
