The following business licenses were issued this week:

Michael Philp Productions LLC, 3915 Shryock Ave., Owensboro, photography studio

Jenny Aldridge, 4620 Ben Head Road, Philpot, janitorial service

Bruce Malony Home Repair, 224 Abbie Ave., Owensboro

K & R Exteriors LLC, 1730 E. 18th St., Owensboro

Kuegel Lawn Service LLC, 6747 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro

Hinge Health Inc., San Francisco. Home health care

Saal Arms LLC, 6705 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, firearms manufacturing

Wax Works LLC, 325 E. Third St., Owensboro, video distribution

Numberpuppy LLC, 2513 Iroquois Drive, Owensboro, consulting

Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

R&B Electrical, Dixon

Balance, 2257 Canonero Loop, Owensboro, personal care services

Neighborhood Lawn Service, 1217 Farrier Place, Owensboro

Town and Country Lawncare, 1646 Springdale Drive, Owensboro

Zachary Fitness LLC, 1801 Cherokee Drive, Owensboro

Greenville Turf & Tractor Inc., Piedmont, South Carolina

Tcgmon LLC, 615 Amherst Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping

RH Environmental, Louisville

Hilltop Gunsmithing LLC, Calhoun

