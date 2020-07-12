The following business licenses were issued between June 29 and July 3:
Keiser Contracting, 1203 Wayside Drive W., Owensboro
Phantom Fireworks, Youngstown, Ohio
Pure Green LLC, Nashville, specialty trade contractors
D & D Construction LLC, 4127 Harbor Hills Trace, Owensboro
M.O.M.S Commercial & Residential, 2218 Kentucky 279 S., Owensboro
Baller Beauties, 1225 Daviess St., Owensboro, direct sales
M.T. Construction, Hawesville
Sweety Mart, 1538 W. Second St., Owensboro, convenience store
Nicely Lawn Care, 5684 Panther Creek Park Drive, Owensboro
Norlean D. Moran, Lexington, residential leasing
Kim A. Logsdon, 1736 Brentwood Drive, Owensboro, nonresidential property manager
Triumphant Unlimited, Owensboro, management consulting services
Geil Construction and Remodeling LLC, 3436 New Hartford Road, Owensboro
Shree Mahant LLC, 900 Frederica St., Owensboro, nonresidential leasing
