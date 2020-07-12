The following business licenses were issued between June 29 and July 3:

Keiser Contracting, 1203 Wayside Drive W., Owensboro

Phantom Fireworks, Youngstown, Ohio

Pure Green LLC, Nashville, specialty trade contractors

D & D Construction LLC, 4127 Harbor Hills Trace, Owensboro

M.O.M.S Commercial & Residential, 2218 Kentucky 279 S., Owensboro

Baller Beauties, 1225 Daviess St., Owensboro, direct sales

M.T. Construction, Hawesville

Sweety Mart, 1538 W. Second St., Owensboro, convenience store

Nicely Lawn Care, 5684 Panther Creek Park Drive, Owensboro

Norlean D. Moran, Lexington, residential leasing

Kim A. Logsdon, 1736 Brentwood Drive, Owensboro, nonresidential property manager

Triumphant Unlimited, Owensboro, management consulting services

Geil Construction and Remodeling LLC, 3436 New Hartford Road, Owensboro

Shree Mahant LLC, 900 Frederica St., Owensboro, nonresidential leasing

