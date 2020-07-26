The following business licenses were issued between July 13 and July 17:
Trion Solutions II Inc., Troy, Michigan, professional employer organization
Nextep Business Solutions Inc., Norman, Oklahoma
Riley Hall Enterprises LLC, 3811 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, real estate leasing
Raange Investments LLC, 2029 Lancaster Ave., Owensboro
Peter and Angela Hall, 3811 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Trident Topco LLC, Sparks, Maryland, holding company office
In Vicis Holdings LLC, 6560 Brookwood Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
Irwin Randell Cohen PLLC, Crestwood, physician office
Sew Safe, 2356 Tradition Ave., Owensboro, direct sales
Simplicity & Soul, 1321 Western Court, Owensboro, direct sales
Eversole Earthworks LLC, 10085 Lanham Road, Philpot, site preparation contractors
Handyman Services, 2501 Landing Terrace, Owensboro
HandledNow LLC, Indianapolis, freight trucking
Novus Ag LLC, Kansas City
T.A. Millay Construction LLC, 10730 Gore Road, Utica
Telaid Industries Inc., Niantic, Connecticut
PeezO’s Pizza, 2100 W. Second St., Owensboro
ARK Vintage Furniture & Renovation, 5448 Dee Acres Drive, Philpot
