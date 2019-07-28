The following business licenses were issued between July 15 and July 19:
Millay's Tavern DKL Enterprises LLC, 9431 Kentucky 144, Philpot
Lawson Excavating, 12416 Kentucky 951, Hawesville
Secret Castle Toys & Games, 3020 Kentucky 144, Owensboro
Vomac Truck Sales & Service Inc., Evansville
OurCade Sports, 7184 Kentucky 762, Philpot
Temp-Masters Inc., Uniondale, Indiana, heating, air conditioning, electrical contracting
Ganaway Contracting Company, Alpharetta, Georgia
Ohio Valley Electric, Newburgh
Amanda's Books, 121 E. Fifth St., Owensboro
Anna's Pohuj Books, 121 E. Fifth St., Owensboro
All Truck Parts LLC., 227 St. Ann St., Owensboro
Veteran Electric, 2221 Biscayne Drive, Owensboro
Industrial Staffing Services Inc., East Brunswick, New Jersey
CDubb DJ Services, 3525 Hickory Court, Philpot
Azeel Arts, 1017 E. 19th St., Owensboro
