The following business licenses were issued between July 15 and July 19:

Millay's Tavern DKL Enterprises LLC, 9431 Kentucky 144, Philpot

Lawson Excavating, 12416 Kentucky 951, Hawesville

Secret Castle Toys & Games, 3020 Kentucky 144, Owensboro

Vomac Truck Sales & Service Inc., Evansville

OurCade Sports, 7184 Kentucky 762, Philpot

Temp-Masters Inc., Uniondale, Indiana, heating, air conditioning, electrical contracting

Ganaway Contracting Company, Alpharetta, Georgia

Ohio Valley Electric, Newburgh

Amanda's Books, 121 E. Fifth St., Owensboro

Anna's Pohuj Books, 121 E. Fifth St., Owensboro

All Truck Parts LLC., 227 St. Ann St., Owensboro

Veteran Electric, 2221 Biscayne Drive, Owensboro

Industrial Staffing Services Inc., East Brunswick, New Jersey

CDubb DJ Services, 3525 Hickory Court, Philpot

Azeel Arts, 1017 E. 19th St., Owensboro

