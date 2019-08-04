The following business licenses were issued between July 22 and July 26:
Natalie Hinton, 6441 Kentucky 762, Philpot, tutoring
Quality Fleet Services Inc., 1730 E. 18th St., Owensboro, oil change and lubrication
Delta Flex Partners LLC, Dallas, therapy
Q & S Enterprises LLC, Sebree, residential remodeling
Myriad Women's Health Inc., Salt Lake City
Everything Exterior & Roofing LLC, Henderson
Anne's House Cleaning Service, 2020 Griffith Place East, Owensboro
Raymond Embry Concrete & Construction, 2175 Westerfield Drive, Owensboro KY
Newberry Tanks & Equipment LLC, West Memphis, Arkansas
Bright Lights Electric, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Weber Group II LLC, 5233 Progress Way, Sellersburg, Indiana, site preparation
Conley Construction Group LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina
FFO Home, Fort Smith, Arkansas, furniture store
Zips Car Wash LLC, Jonesboro, Arkansas
New Lyfe Lawncare Service, 2312 Carter Road, Owensboro
Spare Room Self Storage, 1770 Sterling Valley Drive, Owensboro
