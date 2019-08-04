The following business licenses were issued between July 22 and July 26:

Natalie Hinton, 6441 Kentucky 762, Philpot, tutoring

Quality Fleet Services Inc., 1730 E. 18th St., Owensboro, oil change and lubrication

Delta Flex Partners LLC, Dallas, therapy

Q & S Enterprises LLC, Sebree, residential remodeling

Myriad Women's Health Inc., Salt Lake City

Everything Exterior & Roofing LLC, Henderson

Anne's House Cleaning Service, 2020 Griffith Place East, Owensboro

Raymond Embry Concrete & Construction, 2175 Westerfield Drive, Owensboro KY

Newberry Tanks & Equipment LLC, West Memphis, Arkansas

Bright Lights Electric, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Weber Group II LLC, 5233 Progress Way, Sellersburg, Indiana, site preparation

Conley Construction Group LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina

FFO Home, Fort Smith, Arkansas, furniture store

Zips Car Wash LLC, Jonesboro, Arkansas

New Lyfe Lawncare Service, 2312 Carter Road, Owensboro

Spare Room Self Storage, 1770 Sterling Valley Drive, Owensboro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.