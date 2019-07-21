The following business licenses were issued between July 8 and July 12:
GE Medical Systems Information Technology, Schenectady, New York
Jenkins Welding LLC, 8900 Cummings Road, Owensboro
Owensboro Medical Weight Loss Inc., 404 W. Seventh St., Owensboro
Bambino LLC, 3240 Mount Moriah Ave., Owensboro, non-residential leasing
Millay Legacy Homes, 9319 Kentucky 456, Owensboro, single-family home construction
Bufco Electric, Evansville
Hussmann Services Corporation, Bridgeton, Missouri, plumbing, heating, air conditioning
M&M Concrete Construction LLC, 8805 Kentucky 56, Owensboro
Belle Wreaths by Bobbi LLC, 2900 Glencrest Drive, Owensboro
CJ Handyman Services, 2938 Daviess St., Owensboro
2 Stephens Mowing, 5731 Cedarlane Drive, Philpot
Local Waste Solutions LLC, 1535 Frederica St., Owensboro
C&M Headstone Restoration, 6560 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot
Gregory Family LLC, 2119 Meadowhill Lane, Utica, personal services
J.Y. Legner Associates Inc., Louisville, temporary help agency
United Services Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee, plumbing, heating, air conditioning
