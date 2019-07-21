The following business licenses were issued between July 8 and July 12:

GE Medical Systems Information Technology, Schenectady, New York

Jenkins Welding LLC, 8900 Cummings Road, Owensboro

Owensboro Medical Weight Loss Inc., 404 W. Seventh St., Owensboro

Bambino LLC, 3240 Mount Moriah Ave., Owensboro, non-residential leasing

Millay Legacy Homes, 9319 Kentucky 456, Owensboro, single-family home construction

Bufco Electric, Evansville

Hussmann Services Corporation, Bridgeton, Missouri, plumbing, heating, air conditioning

M&M Concrete Construction LLC, 8805 Kentucky 56, Owensboro

Belle Wreaths by Bobbi LLC, 2900 Glencrest Drive, Owensboro

CJ Handyman Services, 2938 Daviess St., Owensboro

2 Stephens Mowing, 5731 Cedarlane Drive, Philpot

Local Waste Solutions LLC, 1535 Frederica St., Owensboro

C&M Headstone Restoration, 6560 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot

Gregory Family LLC, 2119 Meadowhill Lane, Utica, personal services

J.Y. Legner Associates Inc., Louisville, temporary help agency

United Services Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee, plumbing, heating, air conditioning

