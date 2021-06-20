The following business licenses were issued between June 7 and June 11:

Vallen Distribution Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, construction material wholesale

Mike Rowley Electric LLC, Central City

Leach Flying Services, 4740 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro

Dylan Barr, 3031 Russell Road, Utica, contractor

Baker Concrete & Septic LLC, 523 Worthington Road, Owensboro

Camp Retrievers, 5705 Ware Road, Philpot, pet care

Kalynn D. Rice, 6405 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, building inspection

Fowler Law Group PLLC, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

Bowling Green Refrigeration Inc., Bowling Green

Churchill McGee LLC, Lexington, specialty trade contractor

Gardners Lawn Service, 431 Center St., Owensboro

Hope Counseling Therapeutic Associates, 5851 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro

Quality Deck & Fence LLC, 921 Booth Ave., Owensboro

United Services Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee, plumbing, heating, air conditioning

Stuart’s Termite & Pest Control, Madisonville

Carmel Ford Investments LLC, 6185 Carmel Court, Owensboro, real estate

Ol’ Genes LLC, Henderson, catering

Estes Enterprises, 1806 Fawn Drive, Owensboro, building inspection

Kleenco Maintenance and Construction, Alexandria, Indiana

EASi LLC, Hanover, Maryland, professional employer organization

MW Masonic LLC, 1300 Carter Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Fur Ever Sitters, 6435 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, pet care

Yoga in The Woods, 2978 Kentucky 140 E., Utica

General Dynamics Information Technology, Westwood, Massachusetts

