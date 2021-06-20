The following business licenses were issued between June 7 and June 11:
Vallen Distribution Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, construction material wholesale
Mike Rowley Electric LLC, Central City
Leach Flying Services, 4740 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro
Dylan Barr, 3031 Russell Road, Utica, contractor
Baker Concrete & Septic LLC, 523 Worthington Road, Owensboro
Camp Retrievers, 5705 Ware Road, Philpot, pet care
Kalynn D. Rice, 6405 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, building inspection
Fowler Law Group PLLC, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Bowling Green Refrigeration Inc., Bowling Green
Churchill McGee LLC, Lexington, specialty trade contractor
Gardners Lawn Service, 431 Center St., Owensboro
Hope Counseling Therapeutic Associates, 5851 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro
Quality Deck & Fence LLC, 921 Booth Ave., Owensboro
United Services Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee, plumbing, heating, air conditioning
Stuart’s Termite & Pest Control, Madisonville
Carmel Ford Investments LLC, 6185 Carmel Court, Owensboro, real estate
Ol’ Genes LLC, Henderson, catering
Estes Enterprises, 1806 Fawn Drive, Owensboro, building inspection
Kleenco Maintenance and Construction, Alexandria, Indiana
EASi LLC, Hanover, Maryland, professional employer organization
MW Masonic LLC, 1300 Carter Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Fur Ever Sitters, 6435 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, pet care
Yoga in The Woods, 2978 Kentucky 140 E., Utica
General Dynamics Information Technology, Westwood, Massachusetts
