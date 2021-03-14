The following business licenses were issued between March 1 and March 5:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hanover, New Jersey

Passport Health Plan of Molina Health, Long Beach, California

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Dover, New Hampshire

Accident Fund Insurance Company, Lansing, Michigan

Inspire Upholstery & Design, 6669 Barcroft, Owensboro

Mega Replay of Kentucky Inc., Bargersville, Indiana, hobby and games

Rhinerson Land Surveying LLC, 5798 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro

La’Kay’s Events, 2401 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Pike Telecom and Renewables LLC, Mount Airy, North Carolina

Managed Staffing Inc., Dallas

KW Properties LLC, 3117 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro

Precision Craftsman Roofing & Remodeling, Cromwell

