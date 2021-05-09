The following business licenses were issued the week of April 26-30:
Deep Waters Counseling LLC, 5900 Millers Mill Road, Philpot
Phantom Fireworks, Youngstown, Ohio
Jennings Concrete, 706 Rand Road, Owensboro
Joseph Nathaniel May, 7223 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, landscaping
3J Redwood LLC, 4319 Spring Bank Drive, Owensboro, real estate leasing
Green River Appliance Leasing LLC, 120 E. 14th St., Owensboro
Amusement Games Inc., Huntingburg, Indiana
Jane K. Dunn, 6656 Waterford Place, Owensboro, crop farming
Joseph B. Smith, 2412 Kentucky 1554, Owensboro, real estate leasing
Chillzy B’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Treats, Henderson
Home Run Lawn & Home Repair, 2516 Lake Point, Owensboro
MJ Barnes Service LLC, Woodstock, Georgia, circuit board manufacturing
General Marine Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Smoothie Café, 1215 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro
Bird Brothers Custom Renovations LLC, Newburgh
RG Telcom LLC, Oakland City, Indiana, electrical contractor
Mustard Seed Cleaning Services LLP. 5314 Roby Road, Philpot
Taplin Group LLC, Kalamazoo, Michigan, electrical contractor
Sooo Icy Snow Cones and More, 227 Sycamore St., Owensboro
3’DK Selfie Expression, 2218 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, photography studio
The Unique Nest LLC, 1303 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, general merchandise
Signarama, Evansville, durable goods wholesaler
MCI Mechanical Inc., 7727 Old Kentucky 81, Owensboro
Architectural Designer, 4075 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro
Culture Cuts Hair Lounge, 1415 Bosley Road, Owensboro
River City Lock and Key, 2900 Legion Park Drive, Owensboro
Basic Systems USA, Gas City, Indiana, equipment repair and maintenance
Sledges’s Electric Service LLC, 7727 Old Kentucky 81, Owensboro
