The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13:

Coffman & Co. Construction Inc., 110 E. 23rd St., Owensboro

Khreelyn’s Kreations, 8333 Kentucky 2830, Maceo, direct sales

Graced Again LLC, 3909 Bordeaux Loop S., Owensboro, business support services

Riccio Law PLLC, 3401 Legacy Run, Owensboro

Mattingly Diesel and Custom Fabrication, 8577 Haynes Station Road, Whitesville

First United Bank and Trust Company, Madisonville

Reliable Electric, Grand Rivers

Birth Tissue Donor Services, Cookeville, Tennessee

