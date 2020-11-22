The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13:
Coffman & Co. Construction Inc., 110 E. 23rd St., Owensboro
Khreelyn’s Kreations, 8333 Kentucky 2830, Maceo, direct sales
Graced Again LLC, 3909 Bordeaux Loop S., Owensboro, business support services
Riccio Law PLLC, 3401 Legacy Run, Owensboro
Mattingly Diesel and Custom Fabrication, 8577 Haynes Station Road, Whitesville
First United Bank and Trust Company, Madisonville
Reliable Electric, Grand Rivers
Birth Tissue Donor Services, Cookeville, Tennessee
