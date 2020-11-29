The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20:
Pharmacy Solutions LLC, Louisville
Owensboro Grain & Accelergy, 822 E. Second St., Owensboro
Firestone Complete Auto Care, Nashville
LNL Security Services, 2410 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Big Dog Industrial Cleaners LLC, Boonville, Indiana
The Princeton Review, New York City
Alfa Wolf Handyman, 418 Reid Road, Owensboro
Corco Construction, Conway, Arkansas
