The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15:

Protegis Holdings LLC, Independence, Ohio, fire and safety

Epic Landscaping LLC, Louisville

Progressive Roofing, Phoenix

MSE & Associates LLC, 516 Ford Ave., Owensboro, health and fitness

Genesis Eldercare Physician Service, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Genesis Eldercare Rehabilitation Service, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Landrum Professional Employer Service, Pensacola, Florida

HCRI Kentucky Properties LLC, Toledo, Ohio, healthcare properties

Willow Lane Boutique LLC, 2455 Krauss Court, Owensboro

Snakiez, 5000 Frederica St., Owensboro, automotive repair

Midwest Security Solutions Inc., Evansville

Hoover Construction LLC, Washington, Indiana

Age-N-Time Inc., 1504 College Drive, Owensboro, graphic design

C.L. McBride Company, Blue Ash, Ohio, commercial and industrial equipment

Mimi's Fashion & Accessories, 4760 Sydney Lane, Owensboro

Stafford Detailing, 5371 Kentucky 54, Owensboro

Grandy's #5310, Wichita, Kansas

