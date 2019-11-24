The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15:
Protegis Holdings LLC, Independence, Ohio, fire and safety
Epic Landscaping LLC, Louisville
Progressive Roofing, Phoenix
MSE & Associates LLC, 516 Ford Ave., Owensboro, health and fitness
Genesis Eldercare Physician Service, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
Genesis Eldercare Rehabilitation Service, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
Landrum Professional Employer Service, Pensacola, Florida
HCRI Kentucky Properties LLC, Toledo, Ohio, healthcare properties
Willow Lane Boutique LLC, 2455 Krauss Court, Owensboro
Snakiez, 5000 Frederica St., Owensboro, automotive repair
Midwest Security Solutions Inc., Evansville
Hoover Construction LLC, Washington, Indiana
Age-N-Time Inc., 1504 College Drive, Owensboro, graphic design
C.L. McBride Company, Blue Ash, Ohio, commercial and industrial equipment
Mimi's Fashion & Accessories, 4760 Sydney Lane, Owensboro
Stafford Detailing, 5371 Kentucky 54, Owensboro
Grandy's #5310, Wichita, Kansas
