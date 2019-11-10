The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1:
Staves Occupational Therapy Service, 2045 Whispering Meadows Drive, Owensboro
SJC Properties LLC, 1818 McCreary Ave., Owensboro
JaiPax LLC, Louisville, home improvement
Precision Products LLC, Louisville, civil engineering
Diversified Inspections/ ITL Inc., Phoenix, aerial lift, digger derrick and crane inspections
A Monogram Boutique, 3149 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro
Realtor with The Barnes Group, 1528 Morgantown Road, Whitesville
Budget Inn, 3828 Edenberry Court, Owensboro
Gray Cat Chimney Services, Jasper, Indiana
OBKY Cleaning Services, 3147 Allen St., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.