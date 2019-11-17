The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8:

Piazza Produce LLC, Indianapolis, food service provider

Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, Owensboro, Asian grocery store

Lavish Hair Studio & Day Spa, 3640 Chambers St., Owensboro

Scott Wesney Construction LLC, Gahanna, Ohio

Naturaleigh LLC, 2410 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, natural living and parenting supplies

Quest Diagnostics Inc., Teterboro, New Jersey

Stitches with a Purpose, 1011 Kentucky 140 E., Utica, personalized embroidered items

Enright & Associates Inc., Evansville, audiologists

FHS Inc., Bartow, Florida, material handling specialists

T & L Painting, Milan, Tennessee

Faith Bookkeeping LLC, 3854 Garden Terrace, Owensboro

Firehouse Subs #1264, 1031 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro

Noah Stanley, 5919 Macedonia Road, Owensboro, multi-family construction

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.