The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8:
Piazza Produce LLC, Indianapolis, food service provider
Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, Owensboro, Asian grocery store
Lavish Hair Studio & Day Spa, 3640 Chambers St., Owensboro
Scott Wesney Construction LLC, Gahanna, Ohio
Naturaleigh LLC, 2410 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, natural living and parenting supplies
Quest Diagnostics Inc., Teterboro, New Jersey
Stitches with a Purpose, 1011 Kentucky 140 E., Utica, personalized embroidered items
Enright & Associates Inc., Evansville, audiologists
FHS Inc., Bartow, Florida, material handling specialists
T & L Painting, Milan, Tennessee
Faith Bookkeeping LLC, 3854 Garden Terrace, Owensboro
Firehouse Subs #1264, 1031 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro
Noah Stanley, 5919 Macedonia Road, Owensboro, multi-family construction
