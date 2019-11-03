The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25:

Los Nopales Mexican Grill, 2800 Allen St., Owensboro

Thomas J. Sauer, 7845 Stanley Birk City Road, Owensboro, soybean farming

Amy O. Nix, 603 St. Ann St., Owensboro, real estate

MBA of Owensboro KY, Owensboro, wholesale furniture

2nd Street Properties LLC, 722 E. Second St., Owensboro, residential leasing

Club DNR Doug's Big Dream, 1022 W. Second St., Owensboro, bar

Massage by Mary Lynne Roach, 2044 E. 22nd St., Owensboro

Web Surveillance, Fairview Park, Ohio

The Learning Tree Day Care LLC, 2624 New Hartford Road, Owensboro

Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, Owensboro, supermarket

Abatement Solutions Technologies Inc., Louisville

The Cookie Spot LLC, 3000 Trails Way, Owensboro

HDR Construction Control Corp., Omaha

CTI - Clinical Trial Services Inc., Covington

Back in the Day DJ, 235 Oak Drive, Owensboro, independent artists

SJC Properties LLC, 1818 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, home construction

Bluegrass Group, 3740 Haywood Court, Owensboro, direct sales

O'Bryan's Bar & Grill, West Louisville

