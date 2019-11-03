The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25:
Los Nopales Mexican Grill, 2800 Allen St., Owensboro
Thomas J. Sauer, 7845 Stanley Birk City Road, Owensboro, soybean farming
Amy O. Nix, 603 St. Ann St., Owensboro, real estate
MBA of Owensboro KY, Owensboro, wholesale furniture
2nd Street Properties LLC, 722 E. Second St., Owensboro, residential leasing
Club DNR Doug's Big Dream, 1022 W. Second St., Owensboro, bar
Massage by Mary Lynne Roach, 2044 E. 22nd St., Owensboro
Web Surveillance, Fairview Park, Ohio
The Learning Tree Day Care LLC, 2624 New Hartford Road, Owensboro
Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, Owensboro, supermarket
Abatement Solutions Technologies Inc., Louisville
The Cookie Spot LLC, 3000 Trails Way, Owensboro
HDR Construction Control Corp., Omaha
CTI - Clinical Trial Services Inc., Covington
Back in the Day DJ, 235 Oak Drive, Owensboro, independent artists
SJC Properties LLC, 1818 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, home construction
Bluegrass Group, 3740 Haywood Court, Owensboro, direct sales
O'Bryan's Bar & Grill, West Louisville
