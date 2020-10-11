The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1:

Davey Murphy Kentucky Farm Bureau, 4600 Kentucky 144, Owensboro

NASCAR Pit Shop and More, 3005 Daviess St., Owensboro

300 Spartans, 2523 W. Eighth St., Owensboro, child and youth services

Brandie McCabe Classical Conversations, 4740 Shell Drive, Owensboro, tutoring

GG Owensboro LLC, Atlanta, non-residential leasing

Broadstone Net Lease LLC, Rochester, New York

Adorable Accessories, 2600 Elwood Court, Owensboro, personal services

Owensboro PNB Expert Tax/Notary Service, 415 Newbury Court, Owensboro

Paint Works, 989 W. First St., Owensboro

Fabian Flores, Ault, Colorado, direct sales

Aquity Holdings Inc., Cary, North Carolina, document preparation

Sean Earl Lance Greene, 6286 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, sporting goods

Owensboro Surgical PLLC, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

Bridges Pro Clean, 10831 U.S. 431, Utica

Haynes Ventures LLC, Henderson, real estate office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.