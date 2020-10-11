The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1:
Davey Murphy Kentucky Farm Bureau, 4600 Kentucky 144, Owensboro
NASCAR Pit Shop and More, 3005 Daviess St., Owensboro
300 Spartans, 2523 W. Eighth St., Owensboro, child and youth services
Brandie McCabe Classical Conversations, 4740 Shell Drive, Owensboro, tutoring
GG Owensboro LLC, Atlanta, non-residential leasing
Broadstone Net Lease LLC, Rochester, New York
Adorable Accessories, 2600 Elwood Court, Owensboro, personal services
Owensboro PNB Expert Tax/Notary Service, 415 Newbury Court, Owensboro
Paint Works, 989 W. First St., Owensboro
Fabian Flores, Ault, Colorado, direct sales
Aquity Holdings Inc., Cary, North Carolina, document preparation
Sean Earl Lance Greene, 6286 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, sporting goods
Owensboro Surgical PLLC, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Bridges Pro Clean, 10831 U.S. 431, Utica
Haynes Ventures LLC, Henderson, real estate office.
